Lumina Bolt

Create a striking logo sting with sweeping light strokes, glossy 3D edges, and neon glow. This clean, centered reveal uses 3D motion graphics, chromatic aberration, and optional depth of field for a modern, high‑end finish. Customize background, stroke, reflection, and text colors, keep original brand hues or switch to custom ones, and add your own audio. Perfect for intros and outros where impact and clarity matter, this template brings futuristic polish to any brand identity in seconds.