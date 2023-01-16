80's Alert Overlay

Bring 80s synthwave energy to your stream with a transparent alert overlay that pops. A neon horizon grid, glossy light sweeps, and a centered digital banner frame your custom headline perfectly. The animation builds with a tile reveal and staggered motion, delivering a quick, energetic cue that works for follows, subs, tips, and more. Easily adjust text and colors to match your branding and drop it into your broadcast for instant polish. Ideal for streamers who want a clean, retro look that stands out without clutter.