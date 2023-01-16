80's Webcam Overlay

Elevate your livestream with a neon synthwave webcam overlay inspired by classic 80s visuals. This transparent facecam frame features a glowing horizon grid, subtle starfield, and geometric neon accents for an unmistakable retro vibe. It’s loop-ready for OBS or similar setups and includes flexible color controls to match your brand or theme. Add instant polish to gaming, music, or chatting streams while keeping your content front and center. Quick to customize and easy to use, this retro overlay delivers bold style without distractions.