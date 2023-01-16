Youtube intro for cooking channel
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80's Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

80's Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Synthwave
Webcam frame
Warped grid
984exports
rating
Elevate your livestream with a neon synthwave webcam overlay inspired by classic 80s visuals. This transparent facecam frame features a glowing horizon grid, subtle starfield, and geometric neon accents for an unmistakable retro vibe. It’s loop-ready for OBS or similar setups and includes flexible color controls to match your brand or theme. Add instant polish to gaming, music, or chatting streams while keeping your content front and center. Quick to customize and easy to use, this retro overlay delivers bold style without distractions.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us