80's Stinger Transition

Bring your stream to life with a fast, transparent stinger inspired by classic 80s synthwave. A glowing horizon sun, starfield sky, and neon wireframe shapes ride over a perspective grid, delivering a clean full-screen cover to mask your cut. The bold central title pops with adjustable gradients and stroke. Tweak theme colors, switch grid and stars on/off, and choose which geometric accents appear. Perfect for creators who want a stylish, high-energy transition without fuss and an easy fit for OBS, Twitch, and YouTube Live scenes.