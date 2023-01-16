Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
80's Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

80's Stinger Transition

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Synthwave
Tile reveal
Retro
1.9Kexports
rating
Bring your stream to life with a fast, transparent stinger inspired by classic 80s synthwave. A glowing horizon sun, starfield sky, and neon wireframe shapes ride over a perspective grid, delivering a clean full-screen cover to mask your cut. The bold central title pops with adjustable gradients and stroke. Tweak theme colors, switch grid and stars on/off, and choose which geometric accents appear. Perfect for creators who want a stylish, high-energy transition without fuss and an easy fit for OBS, Twitch, and YouTube Live scenes.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us