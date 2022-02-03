St. Valentines Stories 5 - Square

Make your Valentine’s Day announcement stand out with a charming vertical Story promo. This minimal flat-design template features a playful eye-and-heart icon, bold headline ribbon, supporting text, and a prominent CTA button. Soft pastel colors, clean typography, and gentle motion keep focus on your message. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drive holiday sales, offers, or love-themed updates. Perfect for Instagram Stories and other vertical placements when you want a stylish, high-converting Valentine’s promo in seconds.