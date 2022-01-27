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St. Valentines Stories 5 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

St. Valentines Stories 5 - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Romance
Flat design
Sale
33exports
rating
Make your Valentine’s Day announcement stand out with a charming vertical Story promo. This minimal flat-design template features a playful eye-and-heart icon, bold headline ribbon, supporting text, and a prominent CTA button. Soft pastel colors, clean typography, and gentle motion keep focus on your message. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drive holiday sales, offers, or love-themed updates. Perfect for Instagram Stories and other vertical placements when you want a stylish, high-converting Valentine’s promo in seconds.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Themes (3)
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us