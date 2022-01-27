St. Valentines Stories 3 - Vertical

Capture attention with a playful Valentine’s Day story promo. This flat-design template features bold titles, charming heart graphics, and a clean, minimal layout that’s ideal for quick announcements or holiday sales. Customize fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and message. Optimized for vertical stories and square feeds, it’s an eye-catching way to share love-themed promotions, greetings, or event teasers. Simple animations and a centered composition keep your message front and center so viewers can’t miss it.