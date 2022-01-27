St. Valentines Stories 2 - Vertical

Share the love with a polished Valentine story promo. This vertical template blends pastel flat design, bold headlines, a brush‑stroke banner, and playful hearts and lips for instant impact. Ideal for announcements, special offers, or heartfelt messages, it keeps your brand front and center with clean, minimal styling and smooth, friendly motion. Customize the main headline and supporting copy, tweak colors, and export in vertical or square formats tailored for social stories and feeds. Capture attention, express appreciation, and spark engagement with a charming, on‑brand Valentine look.