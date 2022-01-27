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St. Valentines Stories 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

St. Valentines Stories 2 - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Promo
Romance
Lips
159exports
rating
Share the love with a polished Valentine story promo. This vertical template blends pastel flat design, bold headlines, a brush‑stroke banner, and playful hearts and lips for instant impact. Ideal for announcements, special offers, or heartfelt messages, it keeps your brand front and center with clean, minimal styling and smooth, friendly motion. Customize the main headline and supporting copy, tweak colors, and export in vertical or square formats tailored for social stories and feeds. Capture attention, express appreciation, and spark engagement with a charming, on‑brand Valentine look.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Themes (3)
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us