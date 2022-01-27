St. Valentines Stories 1 - Vertical

Spread the love and boost engagement with a romantic story promo. This minimalist flat design frames your message in blooming florals and subtle hearts, pairing a headline, supporting lines, and a bold call-to-action button. Playful yet cozy motion draws attention without overwhelming your audience. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and run irresistible Valentine offers, thank-you notes, or heartfelt announcements. Ideal for vertical stories and quick social promos, this template keeps your message clear, charming, and on-brand in seconds.