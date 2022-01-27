Slideshow for my birthday party
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St. Valentines Stories 1 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

St. Valentines Stories 1 - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Promo
Romance
Sale
239exports
rating
Spread the love and boost engagement with a romantic story promo. This minimalist flat design frames your message in blooming florals and subtle hearts, pairing a headline, supporting lines, and a bold call-to-action button. Playful yet cozy motion draws attention without overwhelming your audience. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and run irresistible Valentine offers, thank-you notes, or heartfelt announcements. Ideal for vertical stories and quick social promos, this template keeps your message clear, charming, and on-brand in seconds.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Themes (3)
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us