Splitline Title 3

Create crisp, modern captions with this elegant minimal motion title. The design features bold, outlined typography, a refined label, and a clean accent bar for effortless emphasis. A transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any video. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it for intros, chapter cards, promos, or social content. Smooth, staggered animation highlights your message without distraction, keeping attention on your words. Deliver a premium, professional look in seconds with a versatile title that fits any style or industry.