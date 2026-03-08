Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Sleek Caption 6 - Original - Poster image

Splitline Title 6

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Digital banner
Neutral
Slide-in
6exports
rating
Give your videos a sleek, modern edge with this minimal motion title. Clean typography, subtle slide-in bars, and a transparent background make it perfect for overlays, section openers, and elegant intros. The design features a centered layout, flat shapes, and a refined duotone palette for instant clarity and impact. Easily customize the headline and supporting lines, pick your fonts, and tailor the accent color to your brand. With smooth, neutral pacing and tasteful accents, this motion title elevates corporate, creative, and social content alike—keeping the focus on your message.
starlight_motion profile image
starlight_motion
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Splitline Title 6
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 6 Original theme video
Splitline Title 5
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 5 Original theme video
Splitline Title 4
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 4 Original theme video
Splitline Title 3
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 3 Original theme video
Splitline Title 2
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 2 Original theme video
Splitline Title 1
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us