Splitline Title 6

Give your videos a sleek, modern edge with this minimal motion title. Clean typography, subtle slide-in bars, and a transparent background make it perfect for overlays, section openers, and elegant intros. The design features a centered layout, flat shapes, and a refined duotone palette for instant clarity and impact. Easily customize the headline and supporting lines, pick your fonts, and tailor the accent color to your brand. With smooth, neutral pacing and tasteful accents, this motion title elevates corporate, creative, and social content alike—keeping the focus on your message.