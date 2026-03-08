Splitline Title 5

Make a sharp first impression with a clean, minimal motion title. This elegant design centers a bold headline framed by refined line accents and a supporting subtitle. The transparent background makes it a versatile overlay for intros, chapter openers, promos, or presentations. Smooth line wipes and slides keep the focus on your message, while simple controls let you tailor fonts and colors to your brand. Perfect for creators seeking a stylish, modern title that feels premium without distraction. Drop it over any footage and elevate your storytelling in seconds.