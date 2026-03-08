Youtube intro for cooking channel
Sleek Caption 5 - Original - Poster image

Splitline Title 5

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Elegant
Geometric lines
Line wipe
6exports
rating
Make a sharp first impression with a clean, minimal motion title. This elegant design centers a bold headline framed by refined line accents and a supporting subtitle. The transparent background makes it a versatile overlay for intros, chapter openers, promos, or presentations. Smooth line wipes and slides keep the focus on your message, while simple controls let you tailor fonts and colors to your brand. Perfect for creators seeking a stylish, modern title that feels premium without distraction. Drop it over any footage and elevate your storytelling in seconds.
starlight_motion profile image
starlight_motion
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Splitline Title 6
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 6 Original theme video
Splitline Title 5
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 5 Original theme video
Splitline Title 4
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 4 Original theme video
Splitline Title 3
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 3 Original theme video
Splitline Title 2
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 2 Original theme video
Splitline Title 1
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 1 Original theme video
