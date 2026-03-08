Splitline Title 1

Create a clean, elegant title that stands out. This minimal motion title features outline typography, a bold underline accent, and smooth sliding panels—optimized as a transparent overlay for any footage. Customize the headline and subline, choose your font, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. With refined kinetic typography and subtle reveals, it’s perfect for intros, chapters, and polished social posts. Deliver a sophisticated, modern look in seconds while keeping the focus on your message.