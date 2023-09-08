Minimalistic Title 6
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
231exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, sliding panels, and subtle word highlights for instant impact. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to suit sports recaps, results, reports, motivational content, and more. The centered layout with geometric bars keeps focus on your headline while remaining versatile for any brand. Drop it over footage for a quick intro or use it as a standalone title card. Simple, fast, professional.