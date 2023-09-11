Minimalistic Title 4
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
365exports
Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title designed for transparent overlay use. A bold central banner and strong typography deliver instant clarity across intros, reports, results, or sports highlights. Easily customize headline and subhead, adjust fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, subtle animation keeps focus on your words without visual clutter. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, and social content where readable, professional titles are key.