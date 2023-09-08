Minimalistic Title 8

Bring clarity and impact to your videos with a clean, transparent motion title. This minimal, flat-design banner features smooth, fluid animation and bold typography that stays centered on screen. Ideal for intros, chapters, or quick overlays across any content. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your branding. The sleek line‑wipe reveal and sliding panel keep pacing polished and professional while remaining unobtrusive. Perfect for creators who want a stylish, modern title that works everywhere without visual clutter.