Minimalistic Title 9

Craft a clean, professional title in seconds. This minimal, transparent motion title centers your headline with bold typography and a smooth scanning line accent for instant impact. Use it as a stylish intro, overlay, or section opener for YouTube, presentations, sports results, reports, or motivational quotes. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha channel. The fluid, balanced animation and monochrome look keep attention on your message while staying modern and versatile.