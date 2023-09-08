Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimalistic Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Minimalistic Title 1

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
Intro
244exports
rating
Deliver a clean, modern punch with this minimal motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it sits neatly over your footage and drives attention with bold typography and kinetic movement. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, results, or quick highlights. Easily adjust text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The snappy reveal, tidy grid, and centered layout make your message clear and memorable in seconds. If you need a fast, professional title that works anywhere—from social clips to presentations—this template keeps it simple, stylish, and highly effective.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us