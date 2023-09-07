Minimalistic Title 3

Make your message pop with a clean, minimal kinetic title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a striking accent panel, and smooth, energetic reveals that suit intros, overlays, promos, reports, and event highlights. Easily customize the headline, supporting text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The centered composition and duotone palette keep focus on what matters—your words. Drop it over footage for instant polish or use it on a solid background for a sleek opener. Fast to edit, modern in style, and built for clarity.