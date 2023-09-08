Minimalistic Title 5

Deliver crisp, modern titles with a transparent overlay that sits perfectly over any footage. This minimal, flat-design template features bold typography, a clean center layout, and smooth slide/pop animations for a professional finish. Easily customize two text lines, font, and colors to match your brand or project. Ideal for chapter cards, results, event headings, reports, motivational quotes, and more. The focused banner highlight ensures your message stands out without clutter. Fast to edit and easy to read, it’s a versatile motion title for YouTubers, creators, and professionals alike.