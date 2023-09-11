Minimalistic Title 7

Elevate your videos with a clean, bold motion title. This transparent overlay features large, impactful typography on a minimal banner with smooth slide-in animation. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, announcements, results, or quick highlights, it keeps focus on your message while staying adaptable to any footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand or project. The streamlined design renders fast and looks sharp at any supported resolution, making it a reliable choice for creators, editors, and marketers who want clear communication with a modern edge.