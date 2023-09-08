Minimalistic Title 2

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography inside a geometric frame with snappy, staggered reveals. Ideal for intros, captions, announcements, and on-brand overlays across videos. Fully customize text, fonts, and colors to match your style. The centered layout and energetic slide-ins deliver impact while keeping things sleek and modern. Perfect for creators, brands, and channels that want simple, professional titles without clutter.