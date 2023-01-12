Minecraft Stinger Transition

Bring game-ready polish to your live stream with a pixelated stinger designed for seamless scene switches. This transparent overlay assembles into a full-screen cover using energetic voxel tiles, masking the cut before revealing your next shot. Crafted with a 3D geometric look, it fits perfectly into gaming and esports branding. Simple controls let you adapt the look to your channel aesthetic. Ideal for OBS and popular editors, it’s a fast, clean way to add professional impact to transitions and keep viewers engaged.