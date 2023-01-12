Minecraft Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a distinctive gaming vibe with this pixel-art webcam overlay. The transparent facecam frame anchors your video while bold HUD details—like hearts and under-panels—add clear, readable structure. Built for live streaming, it’s loop-ready and designed to complement gameplay without clutter. Adjust sizing, spacing, borders and corner styling to match your brand. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and any platform that supports overlays, this template keeps your content front and center while delivering a nostalgic, game-inspired look that viewers love.