Minecraft Stream Screen

Give your channel a polished start with a blocky 3D stream screen built for gamers. The bold, center title and floating game-style elements create an eye‑catching waiting room while you set up. Personalize your logo, social handles, fonts, and colors, and switch between themed looks in seconds. It works great in OBS and is ideal for Twitch or YouTube broadcasts. With relaxed, looping motion, it keeps viewers engaged without distraction and pairs well with any music. Make your stream stand out before you go live.