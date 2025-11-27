Menu
Glass Title 2
Created by teammotion
9exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4texts
1font
1audio
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Best of teammotion
Ensure your video presentations make an impact with this Fast Minimal Title. Crafted for versatility, this title features a modern design with space for names and roles in smooth, bold typography. Full customization lets you adjust text, fonts, and colors to seamlessly integrate with your content, perfect for impactful interviews or captivating YouTube videos.
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
