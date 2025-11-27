Try for free
Glass Title 4

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
Glass Title 4 - Original - Poster image
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
8exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Modern Location Title 4 Original theme video
Modern Location Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
Modern Location Title 7 Original theme video
Modern Location Title 7
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
Contemporary Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 1
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 3
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Modern Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Modern Lower Third 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
3
4
Elevate your content with our Modern Lower Third 4 template. This multipurpose horizontal lower third template adds a touch of modernity to your videos. With its simple abstract shapes and clean design, it's perfect for presenting results, sport events, reports, or motivational and inspirational titles. Customize the text and colors to match your brand effortlessly. Increase the professionalism and visual appeal of your videos with this sleek lower third template.
Simple Title 4 Original theme video
Simple Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
2
3
4
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
Simple Title 7 Original theme video
Simple Title 7
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
Simple Title 2 Original theme video
Simple Title 2
Edit
By teammotion
5s
3
3
5
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
