Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Glass Title 3

Templates
/
Youtuber
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
Glass Title 3 - Original - Poster image
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
8exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
4texts
1font
1audio
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Sleek Title Thirds Original theme video
Sleek Title Thirds
Edit
By Leany
7s
10
22
34
Accentuate your message with the sleek and contemporary Sleek Title Thirds template. Designed for the consummate professional, these titles add a clean, modern touch to your videos. Whether it’s highlighting headings or showcasing key messages, our animations ensure your content captivates and communicates effectively. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and make your project a standout.
Modern Slide 8 New theme video
Modern Slide 8
Edit
By HannaDarling
10s
2
5
18
Transform your video content with the 'Modern Slide' template, designed to bring a contemporary edge to your message. Make it your own by customizing text, fonts, images, videos, and colors. Whether you need transitional flair or a standalone statement, this template provides a visually striking starting point for endless creativity.
Contemporary Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 2
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
4
7
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 8 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 8
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
3
7
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 7 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 7
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
3
7
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 6
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
3
6
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 5
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
4
7
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Contemporary Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Contemporary Lower Third 4
Edit
By teammotion
6s
1
4
6
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us