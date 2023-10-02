Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Kinetic 1 - Original - Poster image

Sleek Kinetic 1

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rectangle shape
Neutral
Slide-in
306exports
rating
Add a crisp, modern headline to any video with this minimal kinetic title overlay. The transparent background drops seamlessly over your footage, while a bold rectangular accent highlights key words for maximum impact. Customize multiple text lines, pick your brand colors, and set your preferred font to match your style. Smooth slide animations keep the pacing readable and versatile, perfect for intros, outros, YouTube content, promos, reports, and more. Fast to edit and polished by default, this template helps you communicate clearly without distracting effects.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us