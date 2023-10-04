Sleek Kinetic 4

Create sharp, modern titles with a clean kinetic look. This minimalist motion title features bold typography and a sliding highlight bar for instant emphasis. Designed with a transparent background, it layers perfectly over footage for intros, chapters, results or quick callouts. Customize multiple text lines, colors and fonts to match your brand. With smooth, energetic motion and a clutter‑free layout, this template delivers polished, professional titles fast—ideal for YouTube, presentations, promos and social content.