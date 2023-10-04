Sleek Kinetic 6

Craft sleek, high-impact headlines with this minimal kinetic motion title. Clean bars slide in to highlight your words, delivering elegant, flat-design typography with a transparent background. Ideal for intros, overlays, chapters, and captions across social videos or presentations. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand and keep the pacing neutral or energetic with your own soundtrack. The centered, symmetrical layout and duotone palette ensure clarity and focus so your message stands out instantly.