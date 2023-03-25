Cloth Swirl Reveal - Post

Elevate your branding with a refined 3D cloth logo reveal. Silky ribbons swirl gracefully across a clean backdrop to unveil your mark and tagline with style. This minimal, elegant logo animation works beautifully as an intro or outro across social posts, promos, and corporate content. Quickly customize colors for the cloth, background, logo, and tagline to match your brand. Swap in your audio and adjust fonts for a tailored finish. The smooth, fluid motion and glossy fabric finish deliver a premium look in seconds.