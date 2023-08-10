Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Family Memory Album 1 - Original - Poster image

Family Memory Album 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo album
Photo print
Cinematic
Parallax movement
5.4Kexports
rating
Build a cinematic photo album that feels warm and intimate. This 3D parallax slideshow layers printed photo cards in depth, with gentle camera drift, soft bokeh and floating particles. Pastel grading and paper textures evoke a nostalgic, elegant tone. Add your images and text to craft a calm, cozy story that works beautifully as an opener or a short highlight reel. Ideal for memories, milestones and heartfelt moments, it’s easy to customize and quick to render—bringing your favorite photos to life with refined motion and depth of field.
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Family Memory Album 1
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Family Memory Album 8
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Family Memory Album 8 Original theme video
Family Memory Album 9
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Family Memory Album 10
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Family Memory Album 10 Original theme video
Family Memory Album 11
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Family Memory Album 11 Original theme video
Family Memory Album 12
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Family Memory Album 12 Original theme video
Family Memory Album 13
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Family Memory Album 13 Original theme video
Family Memory Album 14
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Family Memory Album 14 Original theme video
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us