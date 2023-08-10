Family Memory Album 4

Showcase your memories with a cinematic parallax photo album. Floating paper prints, gentle particles, rich bokeh and depth-of-field create elegant dimension and warmth. Add two hero images, supporting defocused photos, and your own title and text to tell a heartfelt story. Smooth camera drift, refined typography and a warm, nostalgic palette make it perfect for family moments, weddings, travel and milestones. Easily adjust frame colors, bokeh and particle intensity, and toggle text elements to match your brand or mood.