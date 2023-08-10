Family Memory Album 4
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Showcase your memories with a cinematic parallax photo album. Floating paper prints, gentle particles, rich bokeh and depth-of-field create elegant dimension and warmth. Add two hero images, supporting defocused photos, and your own title and text to tell a heartfelt story. Smooth camera drift, refined typography and a warm, nostalgic palette make it perfect for family moments, weddings, travel and milestones. Easily adjust frame colors, bokeh and particle intensity, and toggle text elements to match your brand or mood.
Pack (15)
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