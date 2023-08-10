Family Memory Album 14
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
719exports
Showcase your memories with a cinematic photo album that feels warm and intimate. This elegant single-scene design features paper photo frames, gentle camera drift, and parallax depth-of-field for a rich 3D feel. Atmospheric bokeh and dust add texture while a clean headline ties the story together. Ideal for family recaps, retrospectives, and timeless slideshows, it’s easy to customize with your images and text. Achieve a nostalgic, refined finish that flatters any collection of photos without distracting effects.
Pack (15)
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