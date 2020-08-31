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Pop Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Pop Slideshow

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 21 images · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Flat design
Bold
Memphis
Polaroid
6.1Kexports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a vibrant, modern slideshow. This geometric, Memphis-inspired design uses bold title panels, playful decorative shapes and polaroid-style frames to highlight your images with energetic motion. Ideal for promos, event recaps, portfolios and social posts, it features fast slide-ins, rotations and striking color pairings that grab attention instantly. Easily customize text, colors and images to match your brand and message, and export a polished video ready for your audience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us