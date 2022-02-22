Warlord Title Design - Vertical

Craft a powerful cinematic title with a glossy 3D look. This template features dramatic lighting, lens flares, letterbox bars, and floating ember particles that frame your message. Switch between text or logo, customize colors, adjust particle intensity, and fine‑tune the lighting to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers, and channel branding where a premium, epic presence is needed. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it’s easy to make your title stand out across platforms in just a few clicks.