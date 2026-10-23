Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Aether Flare - Post - Original - Poster image

Aether Flare - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Lens flare
8exports
rating
Make your brand shine with a high-impact neon logo animation. This cinematic intro builds from darkness with sleek light sweeps, lens flares, and a bold flash reveal before settling into a clean, centered layout. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity. The minimal, futuristic design keeps attention on your mark while the glow-driven aesthetic adds premium polish. Perfect for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it delivers a refined, modern identity sting that’s quick to set up and unforgettable on playback.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
thundermotion2021 profile image
thundermotion2021
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Lucent Crest - Post
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
Lucent Crest - Post Original preset video
Majestic Rays Reveal - Post
By PixBolt
Edit
00:07
Majestic Rays Reveal - Post Original preset video
Neon Crystal - Post
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
Neon Crystal - Post Original preset video
Power Color Split Logo - Post
By MotionParsec
Edit
00:10
Power Color Split Logo - Post Original preset video
Cosmic Identity - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
00:15
Cosmic Identity - Post Original preset video
Clean Glowing Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
60fps
00:08
Clean Glowing Reveal Mixed Colors preset video
Multilayered Contour Grid - Post
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:07
Multilayered Contour Grid - Post Original preset video
Fast Neon Flash - Post
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:06
Fast Neon Flash - Post Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us