Aether Flare

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic glow logo reveal. This polished logo animation features bold light rays, lens flares, and a dramatic flash reveal that settles into a sleek, centered brand mark with optional tagline. Its elegant, minimal design pairs a dark backdrop with a neon-like glow for maximum contrast and clarity. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, and soundtrack to match your brand. Perfect as an intro or outro, this template delivers premium production value and unforgettable identity moments across YouTube, social media, promos, and presentations.