Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Dark Signal Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Corporate
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Dark Signal Reveal - Original - Poster image
KloneDike profile image
Created by KloneDike
9exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the intrigue and sophistication of our Dark Signal Reveal template. This cinematic logo animation uses striking lighting and deep shadows for a mysterious, high-impact unveiling. Smooth motion and subtle glow deliver a modern, tech-savvy visual perfect for tech brands. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s ready to showcase your brand in style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
Elegant Vivid Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Vivid Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the spotlight with Elegant Vivid Reveal, where your brand comes alive in a dance of cutting-edge design and color. Tailor-made for storytelling, this reveal video is the key to unlocking magic that captivates from the first frame. Add a dash of personal flair with your logo, tagline, and custom colors. Perfect as an intro or a memorable standalone piece, it's your turn to make an unforgettable impression.
Merge Neon Reveal Original theme video
Merge Neon Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
5
15
Dive into a neon-drenched world where logos play an electrifying game of hide and seek with the Merge Neon Reveal. Just one glowing line leads the eye from one brand to the next, culminating in the grand reveal of your own logo, enhanced with your chosen colors and tagline. Entice and engage with this display of brand prowess.
Line Light Reveal Original theme video
Line Light Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
8s
2
3
12
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
Light Gloss Reveal Original theme video
Light Gloss Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
13s
2
3
12
Step into the limelight with our Light Gloss Reveal template that's perfect for luxury brands and corporate projects. Soft light reflections dance across the screen, revealing your logo with a polished, glossy finish. With this video, customize the fonts and colors to suit your style and add a tagline for the final touch. Whether it’s an intro or a closing, captivate viewers and showcase your sophistication.
Rotating Words Original theme video
Rotating Words
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
6
8
14
Rotating Words Logo Reveal is a minimalist and clean looking animation made to show your logo and message in a fast and interesting way. Describe your business with big animated text, hashtags, topics or keywords which then rotate and transform into your animated logo.
Partnership Glass Line Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Glass Line Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
4
23
Step into the light and let your brand shine with our revolutionary Partnership Glass Line Reveal template. An elegant line traces your logo's contours before it crystallizes into a pristine glass reflection. Finally, your true logo bursts onto the scene with a clarity that captivates. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and publish a video that perfectly reflects your brand's vision.
Partnership Neon Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Neon Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
4
17
Craft a captivating narrative with our Partnership Neon Reveal template. Your logos begin their story with a mysterious neon glow that builds into a bold, attention-grabbing motion. This template lets you customize both reveals with your brand’s fonts and colors. Deliver a memorable dual-logo introduction and capture your audience’s attention instantly in stunning high definition.
Partnership Minimal Line Logo Original theme video
Partnership Minimal Line Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
4
10
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Partnership Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us