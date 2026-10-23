Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Aether Flare - Square - Original - Poster image

Aether Flare - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Energy orb
7exports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-impact neon logo reveal. A glowing energy core, cinematic lens flares, and sleek light trails build to an epic hit before your logo settles center stage with an optional tagline. The minimal, futuristic design keeps the focus on your mark while rich glow and refined lighting deliver a premium finish. Perfect for intros, outros, and social branding, it’s fast to customize and consistently on‑brand. Dial in colors to match your identity and let the dramatic light burst do the talking—clean, modern, and unforgettable.
thundermotion2021 profile image
thundermotion2021
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Cosmic Identity - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:15
Cosmic Identity - Square Original preset video
Quantum Halo - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:09
Quantum Halo - Square Original Theme preset video
Sacred Relic - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Sacred Relic - Square Original Logo preset video
Majestic Rays Reveal - Square
By PixBolt
Edit
00:07
Majestic Rays Reveal - Square Original preset video
Sova Shock Dart - Square
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:10
Sova Shock Dart - Square Original preset video
Vibrant Shockwave Reveal - Square
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:07
Vibrant Shockwave Reveal - Square Original preset video
Electrify Shockwave Reveal - Square
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:06
Electrify Shockwave Reveal - Square Original preset video
Lucent Crest - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
Lucent Crest - Square Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us