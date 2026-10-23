Aether Flare - Square

Launch your brand with a high-impact neon logo reveal. A glowing energy core, cinematic lens flares, and sleek light trails build to an epic hit before your logo settles center stage with an optional tagline. The minimal, futuristic design keeps the focus on your mark while rich glow and refined lighting deliver a premium finish. Perfect for intros, outros, and social branding, it’s fast to customize and consistently on‑brand. Dial in colors to match your identity and let the dramatic light burst do the talking—clean, modern, and unforgettable.