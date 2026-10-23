Aether Flare - Vertical

Make your brand unforgettable with a striking vertical logo reveal bathed in neon glow. This sleek, minimal composition builds your mark from subtle light accents into a radiant centerpiece, complete with cinematic lens flares and a polished light sweep. Smooth, fluid motion keeps the focus on your identity, while a clean tagline area supports your message. Perfect for intros, outros, and social story placements, it’s easy to customize—adjust light, background, and logo colors or preserve original hues to match your brand. Deliver a bold, modern first impression with luminous energy and premium polish.