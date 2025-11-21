Try for free
Liquid Chrome Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Distortion
Energy
Gloss
Fast
Glow
Logo Animation
Music
More details
Liquid Chrome Reveal - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the captivating world of color with our Liquid Chrome Reveal. A vibrant purple void gives way to an explosion of melting hues, wrapping your logo in a striking display of movement and transformation. The sleek, high-gloss metallic finish of your logo against a dark, elegant backdrop ensures a polished, professional look. Ideal for dramatic intros or as impressive standalone content, customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to leave a shimmering impression.
Best of thundermotion2021
Neon Stroke Title 2 Original theme video
Neon Stroke Title 2
Edit
By KloneDike
6s
1
4
7
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Glass Title 4 Original theme video
Glass Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
3
5
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Momentum Portrait Stack No Frame theme video
Momentum Portrait Stack
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
8
10
Introduce a breath of fresh air to your brand identity with our clean, modern template. Five dynamic portrait images elegantly flip into place, forming a neat stack that culminates in a striking logo reveal and sleek tagline display. Ideal for portfolios, promos, and social media, this Momentum Portrait Stack video is ready to make an unforgettable impact with its stylish and crisp opener.
My Channel Promo 2 Original theme video
My Channel Promo 2
Edit
By Mirs
5s
1
4
6
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
My Channel Promo 1 Original theme video
My Channel Promo 1
Edit
By Mirs
5s
1
4
6
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
My Channel Promo 3 Original theme video
My Channel Promo 3
Edit
By Mirs
5s
1
4
7
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
Shape Flow Transitions 9 Ball theme video
Shape Flow Transitions 9
Edit
By Artstyle
4s
5
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
Shape Flow Transitions 8 VV theme video
Shape Flow Transitions 8
Edit
By Artstyle
2s
4
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
