Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dance Of The Metallic Skulls - Post - Original - Poster image

Dance Of The Metallic Skulls - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Glow
Skull
Metallic
43exports
rating
Immerse your project in a hypnotic neon realm with a loopable 3D animated background featuring reflective metallic skulls. A glowing geometric tunnel, radiant light rays, subtle smoke, and tasteful glitch noise create a dark, futuristic atmosphere with a horror edge. The smooth, continuous rotation and floating motion make it ideal for music, gaming, and eerie ambience. Customize colors and effects to match your aesthetic and let the luminous outlines and chrome textures command attention. Perfect as a seamless backdrop for intros, streams, performances, or moody visuals that need bold, otherworldly energy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us