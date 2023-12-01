Galactic Sliced Reveal - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
236exports
Launch your brand with a high-energy neon glitch logo reveal. This tech-styled ident blends dot-grid textures, scanning bars and VHS overlays with bold RGB splits for a striking futuristic look. The camera drifts through gridded space as diagonal slices build to a clean, centered logo hold—ideal for intros or outros. Easily adjust colors for the background, grid, and accents to match your branding, then drop in your mark for an instant, polished opener.
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