Rebel Kicks - Post

Make your brand pop with a high-energy retro glitch intro. This template blends 90s grunge paper textures, halftone print, vinyl vibes and neon grids around a bold circular logo frame. A pixel cursor clicks to trigger fast, slice-style reveals, oversized type and graphic arrows before finishing on a clean tagline. Perfect for product promos, brand intros and outros, it’s fully customizable with your colors, fonts, media and logo. Stand out with a distinctive analog-meets-digital identity that’s quick to edit and ready for social, ads or content intros.