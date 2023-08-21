Slideshow for my birthday party
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More details
Rebel Kicks - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Rebel Kicks - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 6 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Retro
Glitch
Outro
2.3Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a high-energy retro glitch intro. This template blends 90s grunge paper textures, halftone print, vinyl vibes and neon grids around a bold circular logo frame. A pixel cursor clicks to trigger fast, slice-style reveals, oversized type and graphic arrows before finishing on a clean tagline. Perfect for product promos, brand intros and outros, it’s fully customizable with your colors, fonts, media and logo. Stand out with a distinctive analog-meets-digital identity that’s quick to edit and ready for social, ads or content intros.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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tinomotion
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us