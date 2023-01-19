Watercolor Ink Bleed Reveal - Post

Showcase your brand with a refined watercolor logo reveal. This painterly ident uses an ink-bleed effect over paper to unveil your mark, supported by elegant, fluid motion. Customize colors, toggle subtle grain, and add an optional tagline for a polished intro or outro. The centered layout and pastel palette keep attention on your logo, while light-leak accents add warmth. Ideal for openers, end cards, or brand stings across social and broadcast. Easy to use—drop in your logo and text, adjust controls, and render a beautiful, minimal animation.