Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Watercolor Ink Bleed Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Watercolor Ink Bleed Reveal - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Outro
Paint splash
323exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined watercolor logo reveal. This painterly ident uses an ink-bleed effect over paper to unveil your mark, supported by elegant, fluid motion. Customize colors, toggle subtle grain, and add an optional tagline for a polished intro or outro. The centered layout and pastel palette keep attention on your logo, while light-leak accents add warmth. Ideal for openers, end cards, or brand stings across social and broadcast. Easy to use—drop in your logo and text, adjust controls, and render a beautiful, minimal animation.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us