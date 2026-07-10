Lightline Title 6

Create crisp, modern titles in seconds. This transparent motion title features a smooth type-on effect, a cursor‑like light sweep for dramatic reveals, and an underline highlight for emphasis. Customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and social overlays, it delivers a minimal yet bold aesthetic that stays readable over any footage. Add your audio track to set the tone and export in high resolution. Whether you’re producing content for YouTube, reels, or presentations, this sleek kinetic title keeps messages clear and on-brand.