Minimal Spark 2

Build crisp, modern titles in seconds. This clean motion title overlay presents bold, center‑screen headlines with a minimal aesthetic and a subtle sparkle accent. Use it as an intro, title sequence or quick outro. The transparent background makes it perfect for layering over any footage. Tweak fonts, sizes and line spacing, and fine‑tune colors—including a tasteful gradient option—for on‑brand results. Smooth morphing, slide‑ins and fades keep the flow elegant without distraction. Pair with your own soundtrack to set the mood and deliver polished, professional titles for social, YouTube, presentations and more.